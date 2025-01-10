"I'm back where I belong"; Michael McCauley sworn in as judge for 28th District Court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 28 years under Nanette Hassette, the 28th District Court has a new judge swinging the gavel.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Michael McCauley was sworn in at the Nueces County Courthouse. After the ceremony, he addressed a group of peers, family, and constituents.

"I am thrilled to see all these people here," McCauley said. "A lot of them I've known all my life, a lot of them I've just met on the campaign trail."

McCauley served as an attorney in the private and public sectors for over 20 years. His career began in the District Attorney's office.

"I feel like this is a full circle moment and I'm back where I belong," McCauley said.

As he looks to the future, McCauley's focus is on efficiency and saving money for taxpayers.

"My goal is to be as efficient as possible, move the docket along as quickly as possible, and to save the taxpayers money," McCauley said. "We know it's all money myself included we want to save as much money as possible and be as efficient as possible."

The newly appointed judge won the position on Nov. 5, which is also his birthday. His term will last four years.