Hundreds of golfers gather in Corpus Christi for Pan American Golf Association's annual convention

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of golfers from across the country are in Corpus Christi this week for the National Pan American Golfing Association's annual convention.

The association is dedicated to promoting golf and fostering excellence among amateur and professional golfers. The highlight of the convention is a golf tournament being played at Gabe Lozano, Oso, River Hills and North Shore golf courses.

Oscar Recio, a member of the Pan American Golf Association, said:

"So far it's been a great turnout. We have over 400 golfers here. Here we have like about 110 playing at Gabe Lozano today, but no, so far the turnout has been well, well recieved and everybody seems to be having a good time."

The junior tournament wrapped up Wednesday. The ladies' and men's tournament ends on Friday.

This year's convention also marks the 75th anniversary of the Corpus Christi chapter of the Pan American Golf Association.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!