How the new flu mist vaccine at home works

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time this flu season, many Americans will be able to administer the flu vaccine at home, by themselves.

FluMist is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and it can be ordered online. FluMist home can be self-administered by adults under 50, and can be given to children as young as two.

The vaccine nasal spray is now available for home delivery in 34 states, including Texas. It can be ordered online after a brief medical screening questionnaire, which will be reviewed by a licensed healthcare provdier before the vaccine is prescribed.

FluMist is covered by most commercials insurance with a fee of $8.99 for shipping and handling.

This comes after last year's severe flu season — where the Centers for Disease Control estimate that there were up to 82 million illnesses, 1.3 million hospitalizations. and 130,000 deaths from the flu between October 2024 and May 2025.

The CDC also says that less than 50% of kids and adults in the US had gotten an annual flu vaccine.

According to FluMist's website, it's easy to administer. Here are the steps to using the mist:

1. Check expiration date on sprayer label

2. Remove rubber tip protector

3. Place the tip just inside the nostril, where the patient is in an upright position.

4. Depress plunger as quickly as possible until the dose-diver clip prevents you from going further.

5. Pinch and remove the dose-divider clip from the plunger.

6. Place tip inside the other nostril and with a single motion, depress plunger as rapidly as possible to deliver remaining vaccine.

For more information, you can go to FluMist's website here.

