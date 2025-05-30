Houston murder suspect arrested in Corpus Christi after manhunt

A 20-year-old man wanted for murder in Houston was arrested Wednesday night in Corpus Christi after authorities tracked a stolen vehicle to a rural area.

Alexis Garcia was taken into custody in an empty field after a coordinated search by multiple law enforcement agencies. Officers recovered a handgun from the suspect.

Corpus Christi Police were notified of a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert at approximately 9:55 p.m. regarding a murder that occurred earlier in the day in Houston, where a vehicle was also stolen.

The stolen vehicle was tracked to the Corpus Christi area, where Nueces County Sheriff's Office Deputies located it abandoned on County Road 43, just south of County Road 2444. Deputies noted the vehicle was still warm to the touch.

CCPD Gang Unit, Violent Crimes Unit, and K9 officers arrived to assist deputies with the search. Authorities deployed drones to help search the rural area surrounded by fields.

Officers located Garcia in the middle of an empty field and safely took him into custody.

Garcia was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked at the City Detention Center on two Harris County warrants: felony theft (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and an additional charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

For more information on this incident, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.