Homewood Suites discussion causes tempers to flare at Tuesday's council meeting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Council members clashed Tuesday after returning from executive session, with debate over a motion to remove the attorney representing the city in a lawsuit tied to a $2 million sales tax grant for a hotel development project.

Council Member Gil Hernandez made a motion to release attorney George Hyde, who is representing the city in the Homewood Suites lawsuit. Developer Ajit David sued the city after the Homewood Suites project received $2 million in Type-B sales tax funds in 2024. David alleges an altered FEMA document was used to secure the money.

Council members said they could not go into detail on why the motion was made because the matter was discussed in executive session.

The debate grew heated on the council floor.

"I'm not trying to censor you but I'm talking, it's my turn. You interrupt everytime Roland," Council Member Carolyn Vaughn said.

"Everytime?" Council Member Roland Barrera said.

"Everytime I talk Roland you do," Vaughn said.

"Okay guys," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

"You know what? I don't really care!" Vaughn said.

"Y'all stop please," Guajardo said.

"You're such a gentleman you know? Roland you are such a gentleman," Vaughn said.

"Councilman! Councilman, councilman let's stop please," Guajardo said.

Just before the vote, Guajardo said she felt removing Hyde was not in the city's best interest.

The motion recommending the substitution of counsel within 10 business days was approved in a 5-3 vote. Guajardo, along with council members Barrera and Mark Scott, voted against the motion. Council Member Everett Roy abstained.

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