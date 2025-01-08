Homeschool cheerleaders excel at FCC Cheer Nationals

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A group of Coastal Bend homeschoolers returned home from Florida with a big trophy.

The Coastal Christian Homeschool cheerleaders competed at FCC Cheer Nationals in Orlando over the weekend. The high school group placed second in its division, while the middle schoolers placed third and fifth.

"I feel like we work really hard on it and we've just been practicing. We get there and we're tired but we made it through," the group said after landing at the Corpus Christi International Airport. "As a homeschool group, we think it's pretty cool."

The group of 10, eight girls and two boys, is a collection of students who learn from home in Kingsville, Sinton, and Corpus Christi.

"For some of these kids, they had never been on a trip like this before, and in some cases not outside of Texas," Jason Hall, the Athletic Director for Coastal Christian said. "Not only is it a great athletic accomplishment but it's a great experience for them to go somewhere they haven't been before."

The group raised about $30,000 to fly the group to Florida

"These are homeschooled students and we have opportunities for them," Hall said. "We try our best to make it as good of an experience as possible."