CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday travel took center stage at Corpus Christi International Airport this Thanksgiving, as families poured through the terminal to reconnect with loved ones across the country.

Among the first travelers at the airport was the Kent family, who came all the way to the Coastal Bend from out of state to visit family and were getting ready to board their flight home.

"Well, we were visiting my grandparents in Port Aransas. Yeah, we just decided to celebrate. We got an Airbnb and so we're all celebrating together," Addi Kent said.

The family made the trip from Colorado for the holiday.

"We came from Colorado. I come from Strassburg, Colorado, a small town east," Kent said.

When I asked Addi what she was most thankful for while spending her Thanksgiving week in the Coastal Bend, her answer was clear.

"I think I was most thankful for the beach. I mean, in a landlocked state, we don't really get to do that very often, so it was, it was really fun to visit my grandparents. Family time was great, so yeah," Kent said.

Travelers weren't only leaving the airport to get home. Some Coastal Bend neighbors were also gearing up to board flights to see their families out of state.

"We're going to see my daughter and steps, not stepson and son-in-law and our grandchildren, and we're gonna have Thanksgiving tomorrow and then just do whatever we decide to do for the rest of the weekend, come back home on Monday," Connie and Billy Evans said.

From travelers leaving Corpus Christi International Airport to get back home or to reach family in other states, one thing is certain — holiday travel is in full swing.

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