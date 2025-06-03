Historic Ritz theatre set for $30M revival in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The historic Ritz Theatre, closed since 1989, is on track for a full restoration — and a bold new future — thanks to a $30 million investment backed by Texas lawmakers.

“We’re going to restore all of this to its original form,” said Charlie Webb, board president of PATCH Inc., as he stood inside the stripped-down interior of the 1929 venue. “This is going to be an icon — a destination people will come to from across Texas.”

Once a bustling home for vaudeville acts, films and concerts, the Ritz served generations of Corpus Christi residents before shuttering its doors more than three decades ago. The new funding, made possible by Senate Bill 1, will restore the theater and construct an adjacent building with classrooms, offices and event space.

The projected economic impact is substantial:

$7 million in annual contributions to the local economy

125 full-time jobs created

More than $500,000 in annual state and local tax revenue

“This means everything for downtown,” said Casey Ortiz, general manager of Bar Under the Sun. “Hotels will book up. Restaurants will stay busy. It’ll bring more people downtown.” she said.

Webb credits much of the project’s momentum to state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and state Rep. Todd Hunter. “A big thank you to Todd Hunter and Chuy Hinojosa — we wouldn’t be here without them,” Webb said.

Hinojosa described the theater as “a symbol of the community’s brightest moments” and said the investment would bring a “Texas legend back for future generations.”

As the Ritz moves closer to reopening — scheduled ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2029 — Webb reflected on the structure’s past and future, pointing to the old marquee: “We’re gonna have to figure something out for the history of that.”

When the curtain finally rises, backers say Corpus Christi will be ready.

