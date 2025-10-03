Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates community heroes with bus wrap unveiling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American GI Forum and RTA hosted their 10th annual bus wrap unveiling today, showcasing four buses decorated with visuals celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The buses, which will soon hit the streets, spotlight individuals whose service has enriched the community. Each wrap features leaders, community champions and veterans who have made significant contributions.

"When they see the bus they should remember the sacrifices that our veterans have for the nation and how we as a country can celebrate their accomplishments and provide them the services they need," Sergio Dickerson said.

Dickerson serves as president and CEO of the American GI Forum National Veterans Outreach Program.

This year's bus wraps carry the theme "Historias que Inspiran," which translates to "Stories that Inspire."

The initiative marks a decade of partnership between the American GI Forum and RTA in honoring Hispanic heritage and community service through public transportation displays.

