High-tech drone rescue speeds up cold-stunned turtle recovery efforts at PINS

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Drone technology is revolutionizing cold-stunned turtle rescue efforts along the Texas coast.

Crews with the Autonomy Research Institute deployed drones at Bird Island Basin on the Padre Island National Seashore, partnering with the Texas State Aquarium to locate cold-stunned sea turtles more efficiently.

The drones flew over the national seashore and streamed live video back to the wildlife operations center, significantly accelerating the search process for stunned turtles.

"We have put some time and effort in it from our side and trying to make sure that we are able to support whenever the aquarium calls or even the National Park Service," Tye Payne said.

Payne serves as associate director for public operations at the Autonomy Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

If you encounter a sea turtle, do not touch it. Instead, call the wildlife hotline at 361-881-1210.

