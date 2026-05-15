Here's what you need to know about Beach to Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first leg of Beach to Bay begins at 7 a.m. on May 16 at the intersection of Ellif Road and Access Road 5.

The route will go near Bob Hall Pier, the causeway bridge, to Flour Bluff, the Navy Air Station north gate, ending near Swanter Park.

Parking will be available for marathon runners. One of the locations includes the parking lot of the old Sunrise Mall. Extra parking will also be available at the First Baptist Church of Corpus Christi, located on Ocean Drive across from the Nueces County Victims' Memorial Garden.

A shuttle will run from 9 a.m. to noon from the church to the finish line.

LEGS & Transportation

Leg 1 = 3.46

Start: Intersection of Ellif Road and Access Road 5

Exchange Point: The Beach South of Bob Hall Pier

Bus Service

Park: FREEDOM FITNESS (5858 South Padre Island Dr)

Boarding Time: 4:45 a.m. until 5:15 a.m.

Return Service: Yes, From Exchange Point back to FREEDOM FITNESS

Leg 2 = 4.67

Start: The Beach South of Bob Hall Pier

Exchange Point: North Side of Causeway Bridge

Bus Service

Park: FREEDOM FITNESS (5858 South Padre Island Dr)

Boarding Time: 5:15 a.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Return Service: Yes, From Exchange Point back to FREEDOM FITNESS

Leg 3 = 4.36

Start: North Side of Causeway Bridge

Exchange Point: Waldron Road near N.A.S. Drive “Y”

Bus Service

Park: Security Drive just off of First National Drive in Flour Bluff.

Boarding Time: 6:30 a.m. until 6:45 a.m.

Return Service: No! Exchange Point is within walking distance to parking.

Leg 4 = 4.60

Start: Waldron Road near N.A.S. Drive “Y”

Exchange Point: Outside of N.A.S. North Gate

Bus Service

Park: Security Drive just off of First National Drive in Flour Bluff.

No Boarding time: Parking is within walking distance to leg 4 start point

Return Service: Yes, From Exchange Point back to parking.

Leg 5 = 4.20

Start: Outside of N.A.S. North Gate

Exchange Point: West Side of Swantner Park on sidewalk

Bus Service

Park: Texas A&M University on Ocean Dr.

Boarding Time: 8:00 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.

Return Service: No, Have a plan!

Leg 6 = 4.93

Start: West Side of Swantner Park on sidewalk

Finish Line: McCaughan Park

Bus Service

There is no bus service for leg #6. Have a plan in advance!

BUS SERVICE

Runners Packets will have detailed Bus Stop Information.

We strongly encourage and promote the usage of the complimentary shuttle buses (The B). The B shuttles are a COURTESY of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority and are the most effective method of transportation to your starting position. Be aware that not all Beach to Bay legs have bus service.

Please keep in mind that race day traffic will be heavy, so please expect delays and try to be understanding. Any disrespect towards any shuttle operator or CCRTA employee, race official, runner, spectator or Beach to Bay representative will NOT be tolerated. Your team will be disqualified immediately if such behavior occurs! In other words, don’t be a jerk!

As with all public transportation, buses run on a schedule, do not show up late and expect to be given a ride. Remember, that traffic congestion will be bad due to amount of vehicles sharing the roadways. Expect this and be understanding on your return trip on the buses.

Parents of minor children running the Beach to Bay Relay Marathon are welcome to ride along. Please remember that there is no bus transportation to McCaughan Park for the After Race Party.

Arriving early is crucial!

For more information on Beach to Bay, visit their website here: https://beachtobayrelay.com/

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