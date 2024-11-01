Heil Law Firm, CC Harley Davidson team up for Harleys and Heroes fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This November fundraiser for veterans will allow motorcycle enthusiasts to cruise for a good cause.

"Harleys and Heroes," an event to raise money for the Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Patriot Guard, will be held Nov. 9 at the Corpus Christi Harley Davidson.

"We're excited to support our local military," Heil Law Firm President Robert Heil said. "If you want to come out and ride, join us."

Heil Law Firm is teaming up with Harley Davidson and Hooters to host the event.

The trio of businesses held a press conference on Friday afternoon to promote the fundraiser to the general public.

It's a $10 fee to enter the ride-along, which entitles each participant to a spot in the Poker Run.

Riders will stop at four locations, where they'll be given a poker card. At the end of the ride, the person with the best poker hand will win a grand prize of $1,000.

After the Poker Run, participants will return to the Harley Davidson for an after-party with music and food.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and registration is held before the ride.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.