Heater causes small shrub fire in Flour Bluff during freeze, no homes damaged

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A homeowner's attempt to protect a tree from freezing temperatures led to a small brush fire in Flour Bluff today, according to Nueces County Emergency Services District 2.

The incident occurred on Bali Drive when the property owner tried to use a heater to keep his small tree warm during the current freeze conditions affecting the area.

ESD 2 crews responded to the scene and contained the fire before it spread to nearby structures. No damage was reported to either home in the vicinity, but the tree was destroyed in the blaze.

The incident serves as a reminder of the fire hazards that can arise when residents try to protect outdoor plants and trees during extreme cold weather.

