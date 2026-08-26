Healthy South Texas hosts emergency preparedness cooking class in Corpus Christi Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's Healthy South Texas in Nueces County will host a Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School on Wednesday at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center.

The program focuses on emergency preparedness and practical strategies for creating healthy, balanced meals using shelf-stable foods commonly recommended for hurricane preparedness. Participants will learn how to prepare nutritious recipes using non-perishable pantry staples.

The program is designed to help families make the most of foods they may already have stored for weather-related emergencies, including hurricanes, power outages and winter freezes.

"We are encouraged to stock up on canned and other shelf-stable foods to prepare for hurricane season or even a freeze, so we wanted to share ideas for making a few new meals while also discussing other emergency preparedness steps that can help keep families safe," Extension Agent for Health Lynn Bradshaw said.

In addition to live food demonstrations and recipe tastings, attendees will receive information on hurricane preparedness, emergency supply kits, food safety during power outages and other safety considerations before, during and after severe weather events.

The Ethel Eyerly Senior Center is located at 654 Graham Rd. This event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m.

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