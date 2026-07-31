Head lice cases on the rise in the Coastal Bend as students head back to school

Head lice cases are on the rise in the Coastal Bend as students return to the classroom, and a local clinic is stepping up to help families get ahead of the problem.

The Lice Angels treated more than 250 children with head lice in July alone. The clinic is now offering free walk-in head checks Monday through Saturday to help catch infestations before the school year gets underway.

Miranda McMahon, CEO of The Lice Angels, said the number of cases seen last month likely represents only a fraction of those affected in the community.

"July alone we saw over 250 children with head lice. So there is an infestation going around and a lot of people think that it's dramatic, but it's not. Those are the only kids that are coming in and getting treated, so I can't imagine how many other kids in our community do have lice as well, but it happens, so it's nothing to be worried about," McMahon said.

McMahon said education is key to reducing the stigma that often surrounds head lice and protecting children from bullying.

"A lot of kids get bullied and made fun of if they have head lice. So that's why we are here to educate our community and end the stigma that surrounds head lice and let children know that lice happens. Anybody can get lice. It's not a big deal, but we are here to help them," McMahon said.

Head lice spread through head-to-head contact, sharing brushes, sharing hoodies, and close contact such as taking selfies. McMahon recommends keeping children's hair up, using a preventative product, and teaching children not to put their heads close to friends or share items like hoodies or baseball caps.

The Lice Angels also operates the LICE Project Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free treatments for families who cannot afford lice treatment.

Families with Driscoll Health Plan Medicaid can receive free treatment by visiting their primary care physician for a referral to The Lice Angels at no cost.

Walk-ins for free head checks are welcome Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit theliceangels.org or call 361-698-9020.

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