New Harbor Bridge remains open despite arctic conditions

Major roadways within the Harbor Bridge Project limits are continuing to operate normally despite the Arctic blast affecting South Texas, according to Harbor Bridge Project officials.

All roads and elevated structures in the project area, including US 181, IH 37, and SH 286, remained open to traffic as of Sunday morning's 9 a.m. update. The routes have been maintained through aggressive pretreatment efforts that extended into Saturday night.

Transportation authorities say they are prepared to implement closures quickly if conditions deteriorate, and officials say closure notices will be updated immediately if dangerous conditions develop.

Drivers are still advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel, as icy conditions remain possible on secondary roads and bridges throughout the Coastal Bend.

