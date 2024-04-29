Harbor Bridge Project causes improvements to highway traffic

Over the weekend, crews working on the new Harbor Bridge project had to shut down parts of Crosstown and Interstate 37 to make changes for new traffic alignments.

Lynn Allison, a spokesperson for the new Harbor Bridge, tells us these changes will improve traffic flow for people traveling on Interstate 37, Highway 181 and the crosstown Freeway.

"This will be a huge improvement in the area for connectivity, for safety improvements as we finish this interchange for the summer, " she said. We're getting into the final configuration of this road.

Here's what's changed: A new ramp will now connect crosstown traffic to eastbound Interstate 37 towards downtown and Highway 181 to Portland.

Drivers should be aware of the changes made Monday morning during their commutes.

