Harbor Bridge Project announces partial opening of Shared Use Path

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Harbor Bridge Project announced the partial opening of its highly anticipated Shared Use Path (SUP).

Starting at 10 a.m. on July 11, visitors can enjoy the scenic views from the south side of the bridge all the way to the Belvedere at its peak.

The SUP will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., making it an exciting new destination for both pedestrians and cyclists looking for a unique perspective of the Bay.

All pedestrians and cyclists must exit and enter through the south entrance, officials from the Harbor Bridge Project said. Users are advised to remain within the designated limits of the path for safety.

The round-trip distance from the entrance to the top of the bridge and back is approximately 2.3 miles, making it a manageable distance for both casual walkers and cyclists.

Visitors will find a trailhead map at the intersection of Lake Street and Sam Rankin to assist in navigating the SUP. To ensure safety for all users, it’s important that everyone follows the curfew and exits the path by 8:30 p.m.

Looking ahead, the SUP is expected to fully connect to North Beach once the US 181 alignment work is completed at the northern project limits. However, project officials say that all timelines remain weather permitting.

For more information and updates related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.

