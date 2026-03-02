Happy Texas Independence Day!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Independence Day is being observed today, March 2, marking 190 years since the state declared its independence from Mexico.

The Texas Declaration of Independence was signed by 59 delegates at Washington-on-the-Brazos, south of College Station, on March 2, 1836, establishing the Republic of Texas as a sovereign nation.

On the same day the declaration was signed, Sam Houston was named commander in chief of the Texas Army. He was later sworn in as the republic's first president on Oct. 22, 1836, and was elected to a second term in 1841.

The Republic of Texas lasted 9 years, 11 months and 17 days before it was annexed by the United States on Feb. 19, 1846, becoming the 28th state.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!