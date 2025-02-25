HALO-Flight's fleet to be equipped with HUMS technology

New technology has been installed into one of HALO-Flight’s helicopters. HALO-Flight’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Patterson said the new technology will reduce helicopter downtime and improve efficiency for patients.

"The last thing we want to have happen is someone call and we can't go because our aircraft are out of service or in a maintenance - in a state of maintenance we were not prepared for,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the reason behind the newest technology HUMS, Health and Usage Monitoring System, being installed into their fleet of five helicopters.

“They monitor vibrations, and every time the aircraft lands, it basically sends a data burst to our maintenance department. And it’ll tell them if anything is approaching failure on the aircraft or if there are any maintenance concerns they would need to be aware of,” he said.

Four important benefits of HUMS are enhanced safety, future fleet expansion, proactive maintenance, and commitment to safety and excellence.

"What it's gonna do overall, is gonna help us provide a better service to the community that we support. It's going to do that by increasing our safety margin and keeping the aircraft in service for longer,” Patterson said.

HALO-Flight is a non-profit that services the entire Coastal Bend.

In 2023, HALO-Flight responded to a total of 105 calls in Nueces County, and 246 in Jim Wells County (JWC).

These calls can be the difference between life and death; the air ambulance service can be the best mode of transportation during these calls.

"I think it's a blessing that we have it here and available in South Texas,” said Nora Gonzalez, a lifetime resident of JWC.

Gonzalez said she’s never needed HALO-Flight for herself but knows people who have.

She likes the idea of HALO-Flight being proactive.

"The importance - of course - is for them to have everything maintained, up-to-date, upgraded if they have to, and to keep it going because it's a lifesaver,” Gonzalez said.

The HUMS system would send real-time data to HALO-Flight’s mechanics, who would work on ordering parts and installation instead of waiting till the helicopter isn’t working.

Patterson said this would keep the helicopter is service to our neighbors longer.

"The cost is not cheap. These are multi-million dollar aircraft. And more important than the air craft - it's the patients and the people that are on them. So, this kind of investment, while it is a little expensive, it's worth every penny,” he said.

By 2026, the entire HALO-Flight fleet will have the HUMS cutting-edge technology.

