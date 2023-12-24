H-E-B hosts 35th annual Feast of Sharing and serves over 10,000 people

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B hosted their 35th annual Feast of Sharing at the American Bank Center on Saturday, Dec. 23. There were over 10,000 people in attendance.

But the free community event wouldn't have been possible without the help of over 1,500 volunteers from all across the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi is one of the original locations for the big dinner before it grew to other areas in Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B hosts the event year after year to give back to the community that supports them daily.

There were children's activities, pictures with Santa, live music and performances along with Texas styled food.