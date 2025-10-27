H-E-B donates $5 million in support of food banks across Texas, additional $1 million to Meals on Wheels

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — H-E-B has announced a $6 million commitment to address hunger across Texas, donating $5 million to support Feeding Texas-affiliated food banks and $1 million to Meals on Wheels programs statewide. The donations come as food insecurity continues to impact a growing number of Texas families and seniors.

The initiative is a testament to H-E-B's long-standing mission to support Texas communities.

"At H-E-B, we are passionate about taking care of Texans," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "We are proud of our longstanding partnership with these incredible organizations that work year-round to support those in need."

The $5 million donation will be distributed among Feeding Texas's food banks

to help people who may rely on SNAP benefits or need an extra hand. According to Feeding Texas, more than 22% of Texas children currently experience hunger, highlighting the urgent need for continued support.

"H-E-B's generous donation to Texas food banks couldn't have come at a more critical moment," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the state association of food banks. "Across the state, families are facing mounting challenges, and this support will make an immediate and meaningful difference. We are deeply grateful to H-E-B for standing with our communities and helping ensure that no Texan goes hungry."

The $1 million gift to Meals on Wheels Texas will enhance nutrition services for homebound seniors across the state. With 13.6% of Texas seniors at risk of hunger, according to Feeding Texas, the organization delivers more than 100,000 meals daily, enabling seniors to maintain their independence while providing them with nutritious meals.

"On behalf of Meals on Wheels Texas and the many individuals we serve, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to H-E-B for their generous support," said Olivia Burdick, Board President of Meals on Wheels Texas and CEO of The Center in Boerne. "H-E-B's generosity not only provides nourishing meals but also delivers hope, connection, and compassion to those who need it most."

In addition to these big donations, H-E-B will continue its annual Feast of Sharing program throughout November and December. The festive holiday gatherings will serve over 340,000 meals across 34 dinners in Texas and Mexico.

