Gulf Coast Humane Society receives grant to help save stray animals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has received funding that will help save stray animals across the Coastal Bend region.

The "Rachael Ray No-Kill Excellence Grant" provides funding to shelters so they can save more strays.

Through the "Best Friends Network," the Humane Society will distribute the money to six different shelters in the surrounding area.

"So many of these animals, like Asher who is so sweet, were once at a shelter where they could've possibly faced euthanasia," said McCullough.

Shelters in Sinton, Robstown, Aransas Pass, George West, San Diego, and Beeville will benefit from the grant.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

