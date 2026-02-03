Gulf Coast Humane Society offers Valentine's revenge fundraiser for $10

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Are you looking for a little harmless Valentine's revenge? The Gulf Coast Humane Society has you covered.

For $10, they'll write your ex's name on a piece of paper then put it in a litter box, where one of their cats will, let's say, emotionally process it.

The fundraiser runs through February 14 and every dollar goes toward caring for animals in need.

Because honestly, the cats deserve it more than your ex ever did.

