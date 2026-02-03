Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Gulf Coast Humane Society offers Valentine's revenge fundraiser for $10

Humane society lets cats 'process' your ex's name for Valentine's Day fundraiser
LoveStinks.jpg
Gulf Coast Humane Society
LoveStinks.jpg
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Are you looking for a little harmless Valentine's revenge? The Gulf Coast Humane Society has you covered.

For $10, they'll write your ex's name on a piece of paper then put it in a litter box, where one of their cats will, let's say, emotionally process it.

Gulf Coast Humane Society offers Valentine's revenge fundraiser for $10

The fundraiser runs through February 14 and every dollar goes toward caring for animals in need.

Because honestly, the cats deserve it more than your ex ever did.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2026 Elections