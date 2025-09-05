Gulf Coast Humane Society offers name-your-price adoptions Sept. 5 through Sept. 7

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is launching a name-your-price adoption event this weekend to help reduce overcrowding at the facility.

Jackie McCollough, Director of Marketing and Development at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, said the organization needs to reduce its dog population to between 90 and 100 animals to maintain proper care standards.

"Adoptions have been tough lately, especially with school starting," McCollough said.

The special adoption event comes after a successful August during the nationwide Clear the Shelter campaign, when 155 pets found new homes. Of those adoptions, 84 were cats and 71 were dogs, including several animals featured in our newscasts such as Rufio, Bo, Cami, and Maurice.

Despite the Clear the Shelter success, the facility is still over capacity. McCollough says that while the campaign helped, the organization still needs more adoptions to reach safer capacity levels.

The name-your-price weekend allows potential adopters to set their own adoption fee, removing financial barriers that might prevent families from welcoming a new pet. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from the Gulf Coast Humane Society can pay as little as $1 for a pet.

"You know there's a lot of animals right now and a lot of adopters, so while we're really happy to see the 155 animals get adopted this year… tell your friends and family there's plenty more," McCollough said.