Gulf Coast Humane Society celebrates 80 years with 80s-themed Pawfest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Humane Society is throwing its biggest celebration yet as the organization marks 80 years of serving animals in the Coastal Bend community.

Pawfest 2025, themed around the 1980s, will take place on November 8 at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway in Corpus Christi. The event celebrates the shelter's milestone anniversary, as GCHS has been providing shelter, care, and second chances to countless animals since 1945.

The family-friendly festival, presented by Wienerschnitzel, will feature live music and entertainment, local vendors and artisans, food trucks, and adoptable pets looking for new homes.

The fan-favorite Wienerdog Race returns as a highlight of the festivities. Registration for the race costs $25 and closes November 7.

The event is fun for both two-legged and four-legged family members, with activities for the entire community while supporting the shelter's mission.

For more information about Pawfest 2025, visit the GCHS webpage here: Pawfest 2025 | Gulf Coast Humane Society

To register your pup for the Pawfest 2025 Wiener Dog Race, click here: Gulf Coast Humane Society | Pawfest 2025 Wiener Dog Race Application

