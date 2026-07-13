Growing concern over cyclosporiasis cases in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has issued a health advisory about a growing number of cyclosporiasis cases in Nueces County.

Local health officials have confirmed 20 cases of cyclosporiasis in Nueces County since January. That is more than 4 times the number of cases reported for all of last year.

The number one symptom of the illness is prolonged diarrhea.

The source of the stomach bug has not been identified.

Health officials are encouraging residents to thoroughly wash all fruits and vegetables before eating or preparing them. Officials also recommend practicing good hygiene, especially when preparing food and after using the bathroom.

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