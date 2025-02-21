Grid watch - How to save energy and money during cold snap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As winter temperatures dip, many residents are feeling the pinch when it comes to their energy bills. But there are ways to conserve energy and save money.

KRIS 6 Neighborhood News reporter Suzanne Stevens spoke with several Coastal Bend residents about their electricity bill and the monthly costs were mixed.

"About $140… That’s a lot," one resident said.

"No, it’s not. My old bill was $300, and that was for a trailer," one local resident said.

For some, propane is an alternative for heating. One resident laughed and shared, "I use propane for heat," explaining the cost-saving method.

When it comes to conserving energy, the strategies can be simple. "I put blankets on the windows," another resident said with a laugh.

Whatever method you choose, ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) encourages you to conserve during peak demand times, which are:



6 to 9 a.m. when people wake up

4 to 8 p.m. when people come home

These hours place the greatest strain on the electric grid, and simple steps like turning off lights or lowering the thermostat can make a big difference.

American Electric Power (AEP) Texas, which owns and maintains the electric infrastructure in Corpus Christi, is also doing its part.

“We continually supervise the system in real time to quickly detect and solve any issues. We also do contingency planning, coordinating with ERCOT and other companies to manage energy demand and supply,” said Cleiri Quezada of AEP Texas.

With energy supply and demand on the rise, here are a few ways to save both energy and money during the colder months:



Unplug devices: Even when turned off, plugged-in electronics still draw power.

Adjust your thermostat: Set it to 68°F.

Use ceiling fans: Run them in reverse to push warm air up.

Seal drafts: Use weather stripping or towels to block the cold.

Chris Mundahl of Bodine Scott Air Conditioning and Plumbing suggests homeowners take a more proactive approach.

“I feel like people just set a temp and hope it gets there,” Mundahl said.

Bodine Scott offers home energy audits for those serious about saving energy.

“Looking at everything from how much outside air is coming in to the efficiency of your windows can mean big savings,” Mundahl said.

According to Mundahl, energy audits can save homeowners anywhere from 30 to 50% on their energy bills, particularly when upgrading from inefficient windows to more energy-efficient ones.

