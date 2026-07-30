Goodwill Industries of South Texas CEO John Owen receives national award for executive excellence

John W. Owen, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of South Texas, has received the 2026 Kenneth K. King Outstanding Management Award for Executive Excellence — one of the highest honors presented by Goodwill Industries International.

Owen accepted the award during the organization's annual conference on July 21, 2026.

The award is named in honor of former Goodwill Industries International President and CEO Kenneth K. King. It recognizes leaders who demonstrate exceptional organizational leadership, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to advancing Goodwill's mission of transforming lives through the power of work. The award celebrates executives whose innovation, stewardship, and measurable community impact exemplify excellence in management.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people who make our mission possible every day," Owen said.

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of our Board of Directors, leadership team, employees, partners, donors, and supporters throughout South Texas. Together, we have built an organization focused on creating opportunities that change lives."

Gary Moore, chair of the Board of Directors for Goodwill Industries of South Texas, also praised Owen's leadership.

"John has always led with humility, integrity, and an unwavering belief in the potential of every person," Moore said.

"His vision has strengthened our organization while never losing sight of the people we serve. This national recognition is a well-deserved tribute to a leader whose impact extends far beyond South Texas."

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