Good news for endangered sea turtle species

A Kemp's Ridley sea turtle nest was found on South Padre Island on Friday, adding to a record-breaking nesting season along the Texas Gulf Coast.

692 nests have been found along the Texas Gulf Coast so far this year, surpassing the previous annual record of 449 nests set last year.

Kemp's Ridley sea turtles are the world's most endangered sea turtle species.

368 of this year's nests were found on North Padre Island.

So far this year, 37 green sea turtle and 6 loggerhead turtle nests have also been found along the coast.

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