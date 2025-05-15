'Go Red for Women' event raises awareness for heart disease

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Heart Association hosted a "Go Red for Women" event at the American Bank Center today to raise money and support for women living with cardiovascular disease.

Attendees were treated to lunch and education on how to best prevent heart disease.

"So many times we get really busy and we forget to take care of ourselves. We're taking care of our husbands, and our kids, and our friends, but we're not taking care of ourselves. This is a great way to bring in a bunch of women and men, and remind them of the prevalence of heart disease and how they can take care of their own health," Darcy Schroeder said.

Schroeder is the co-chairman of the Go Red Luncheon.

According to The American Heart Association, more than 44 percent of women 20 years or older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

