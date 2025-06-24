Global tensions push gas prices higher; Coast Guard stays alert at Port of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As global tensions mount, drivers in South Texas are already feeling the effects - especially at the gas pump.

Prices in Corpus Christi have risen nearly 25 cents over the past week, now averaging about $2.83 per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil prices are also up more than 7% as markets react to instability overseas.

“Gas prices gonna go up,” said Albert Reyna, filling up his car at a local station. “Or maybe we won’t be able to get any.”

For many residents, the uncertainty is more unsettling than any official update.

“I saw gas go from $2.20 to $3.00 — that’s all anybody’s talking about,” said Matthew Trammell. “Iran, bombing… are we gonna make it? I’m just trying to make it through the day.”

The U.S. Coast Guard says there’s no elevated threat at the Port of Corpus Christi — the nation’s largest oil-exporting port — but security remains tight.

“We remain Semper Paratus — always ready to respond to physical or cyber threats to our port and economy,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Officials say existing measures include random vessel inspections, 100% ID checks and ongoing coordination with local and federal agencies.

Still, some residents say they aren’t worried — at least not yet.

“The only time I’ll be worried is when I see troops — China, Russia, Iran — showing up on that beach right here,” Trammell said.

