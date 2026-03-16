CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many middle school girls, the early teen years can be filled with pressure, self-doubt and difficult conversations. This weekend in Corpus Christi, one event is designed to help change that.

The free Girl Power event returns Saturday, March 21, bringing together girls in grades 5 through 8 and the women who support them for a morning focused on confidence, communication and connection.

Girl Power: Free event helping young girls find their voice

Hosted by the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, the event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cunningham Middle School.

Organizers say the goal is to give girls tools they can use as they navigate the challenges of growing up while also helping mothers and mentors strengthen communication with them.

“Girls at this age, life can be really tough,” said Stacey Graham, the event manager for Girl Power. “This event gives them tools they can use to be successful in life. It also gives moms resources to help communicate better with their daughters and help build their self-esteem.”

Graham said she’s seen the impact firsthand.

One mother told her that after attending last year’s event, she and her daughter talked the entire drive home about topics they had never discussed before.

“This just gave them the opportunity,” Graham said.

More than 200 people are expected to attend the event, which combines learning sessions with activities designed to keep the atmosphere upbeat and welcoming.

Participants will share lunch, attend workshops and take part in interactive activities, including a group dance. This year’s theme is spa-inspired, with girls receiving items like spa headbands, journals and decorative pins. They’ll also have the chance to personalize their journals during the event.

A highlight of the morning will be a presentation from nationally recognized youth author and motivational speaker Ashley Bendiksen. Her message will focus on recognizing healthy relationships, understanding personal values and learning how to advocate for oneself.

Organizers say those lessons can be especially important during the middle school years.

The event is free thanks to community sponsors, including Gloria Hicks, who helped bring Girl Power to Corpus Christi.

Girls must attend with their mother or another trusted mentor. Organizers say registration is available online, but participants can also sign up the morning of the event.

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health

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