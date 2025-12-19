Get ready for Super Saturday as shoppers look for those last-minute Christmas gifts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Saturday before Christmas has earned a special name in retail circles: Super Saturday. And this year, it's living up to its reputation in a big way.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 159 million people plan to do some last-minute shopping this Saturday. That represents the highest turnout ever recorded for the final Saturday before Christmas.

But the shopping frenzy won't end there. About 70% of consumers plan to continue shopping the week after Christmas, extending the busy retail period well beyond the holiday itself.

With the surge in shoppers comes an increased risk of theft. The Corpus Christi Police Department will have extra officers assigned to business areas as part of their Holiday Initiative to help keep shoppers safe.

Police remind shoppers to hide their gifts so they don't attract thieves. They also advise shoppers to be prepared for heavy traffic near popular shopping destinations like La Palmera Mall and Moore Plaza.

The record-breaking shopping numbers reflect both the continued strength of consumer spending and the enduring appeal of in-person shopping, even in an increasingly digital retail landscape.

