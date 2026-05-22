Gas prices surge ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers heading out for Memorial Day weekend are facing some of the highest gas prices in four years.

According to AAA, gas prices have hit a four-year high. In Corpus Christi, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.13 — a 25-cent increase in the past week. Premium gas in Corpus Christi is averaging $5.12 a gallon.

Increased demand and the war with Iran are the main reasons for the higher prices.

AAA says prices are expected to remain high as the summer travel season gets underway.

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