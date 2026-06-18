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Gas prices continue to drop at local filling stations

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices in Corpus Christi are falling ahead of the Juneteenth holiday weekend, offering some relief for drivers planning to hit the road.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Corpus Christi is $3.48 today, 3 cents lower than yesterday and 21 cents lower than last month.

Ongoing talks to end the war with Iran have caused oil prices to drop, and drivers are seeing the results of that price decrease at area filling stations.

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