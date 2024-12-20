Gas prices climb ahead of holidays, experts offer tips to save at the pump

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the holiday season just around the corner, gas prices are climbing—leaving drivers wondering if they’ll have to choose between filling up or filling stockings. But don’t worry—there are a few ways to save at the pump and still make it to your holiday destination.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $2.66—up from $2.57 last week. Local drivers are not pumped.

Rudy Urbina

"It seems like every year they do the same thing—raise gas prices during the holidays. It really should be the other way around."

Raymond Cavazos

"It’s been going up little by little. It was at $2.40, now it’s at $2.65. Yeah, it’s going up... especially during the holidays, everybody’s tight for money, so it counts."

So, with gas prices climbing, how can you save money at the pump this holiday season? Experts offer these tips to keep costs down:

Drive more efficiently: Smooth starts and stops can improve fuel efficiency.

Check tire pressure: Properly inflated tires give you the most bang for your buck.

Avoid driving with the windows down: The drag slows you down, so leaving the A/C on might actually save you in the long run.

Use price comparison apps: If you're planning a long trip, apps like GasBuddy can help you find the cheapest stations along your route.

Stay smart on the road this holiday season and try not to let high gas prices put a dent in your wallet.