Galvan Elementary teacher Denise Caldera named Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year, eyes national title

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Galvan Elementary School teacher Denise Caldera has been named Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA).

The announcement was made Friday afternoon during an awards ceremony in Kalahari.

Caldera, a kindergarten bilingual teacher, will now represent the state of Texas as she competes for the national Teacher of the Year title.

KRIS 6 News visited with Caldera in August, after she was named the Regional Teacher of the Year.

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The Texas Teacher of the Year program has honored excellence in classroom education since 1969. The program, facilitated by TASA since 2011, annually recognizes and rewards teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.

TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.

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