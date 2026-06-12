CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly 100 young participants spent a week stepping into the boots of first responders during the 4th Annual First Responder Junior Camp, a program designed to introduce students to careers in emergency services through realistic, hands-on training.

Michelle Hofmann, KRIS 6 News

Hosted by the National First Responder Training Complex, the camp gives students an opportunity to learn about emergency medical services, firefighting, rescue operations and public safety while working alongside trained professionals.

Participants rotated through a variety of practical training scenarios, including vehicle extrication exercises, ladder climbs, hazardous materials response drills, first aid instruction and physical fire rescue scenarios. The immersive activities are designed to provide students with a firsthand look at the skills and teamwork required in emergency response careers.

For 15-year-old Aiden Border, came to Corpus Christi from Alpine just for the experience. He said the program reinforced his desire to serve others.

“I really want to help people,” Border said. “I think it’s really fulfilling to help people and I look up to firefighters and it’s something I want to do.”

Organizers say the camp has continued to grow since its launch four years ago, with participation reaching nearly 100 students this year. The increasing interest reflects a growing enthusiasm among young people to explore careers dedicated to public service and community safety.

Future first responders get hands-on experience at growing junior camp

The National First Responder Training Complex is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and honoring first responders, veterans and their families while promoting public safety education. Beyond youth outreach programs, the organization offers training opportunities ranging from accelerated EMT and firefighter certification courses to CPR and other life-saving programs for both aspiring emergency responders and medical professionals.

Camp leaders say programs like the Junior Camp help inspire the next generation of first responders while building a greater appreciation for the men and women who serve their communities every day.

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