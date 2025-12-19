Funeral services announced for 10-year-old Julian Galloway who died after brain cancer battle

The Coastal Bend community will gather to honor 10-year-old Julian Galloway, who died Wednesday after a courageous years-long battle with brain cancer.

Julian's family announced he took his last breath Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by his parents and loved ones. The family said Julian had his favorite stuffed animals by his side, while his mother and father held his hands.

Julian was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019, just two days before Christmas. Despite his health challenges, he quickly became a source of inspiration within the community. By 2020, at just 5 years old, he was raising awareness for childhood brain cancer, often appearing at events with a smile that resonated with supporters.

Over the years, the community rallied around Julian and his family, organizing multiple fundraisers and events to help support his medical care. Among them was Burn Pits 360's Ruck March, which helped offset some of his medical costs.

The family expressed gratitude to the community for its continued support throughout Julian's journey.

Funeral arrangements

Public Visitation: Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi. A Rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass: Monday, December 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St Pius X Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Road, Corpus Christi.

Graveside Service: Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8601 Almeda Genoa Road, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to honor Julian's legacy to: Triumph Over Kid Cancer, 723 Coleman Ave, Corpus Christi; The Cure Starts Now, 10280 Chester Road, Cincinnati, Ohio; Abigails Reach, 310 CR 893 A, Angleton; or Houston Blue House C/O HPOU, 1600 State St, Houston.

The family said they believe donations would be the best tribute to Julian's extraordinary life.

