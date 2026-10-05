Freer mayor Martin Martinez Jr. resigns before completing his term, citing job demands and family time

FREER, Texas —

The mayor of Freer has resigned before the end of his term.

Martin Martinez Jr. confirmed to KRIS 6 News by phone that he submitted his resignation to City Hall today. City Manager Jacob Cantu, who is running unopposed for mayor, also confirmed the resignation by phone.

Martinez said demands from his full-time job have made it more difficult for him to be available for the city. He said he spends more time out of town and wants to spend more time with his family.

Martinez announced on Facebook in August that he would not seek re-election. He has served the city for nearly 17 years as a councilman and mayor.

Cantu said Martinez felt comfortable stepping down early after seeing the work being done by city staff. He said Martinez knew Cantu is running unopposed and would likely be taking over the position.

Martinez said he has confidence in Cantu's leadership and believes he will be successful. He also thanked the public for their support over the years and said he will remain available to help future city leaders if needed.

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