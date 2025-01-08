Free Store provides warmth and comfort during Corpus cold snap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "You cold? You want some soup?"

A simple question, but for Marilena Garza and the volunteers at the Free Store, it’s central to their mission.

The Free Store, which started in 2021, provides food, clothing, and even medical supplies to those in need, and it's mobile. For many, it’s a lifeline, especially on cold nights.

"Do you still have hot hands?" Garza asks as she rolls down her van window.

Packed with essentials, Garza’s van serves as a place of comfort for people often overlooked by others. Inside, there’s hot food, fresh clothing, and a sense of hope.

“We’re always having to find something to eat…it’s hard,” says one person who has received help.

Garza’s efforts provide more than just food; they offer a moment of relief in a difficult reality.

“I’m constantly carrying stuff in my car. I’m the one who rolls down the window and gives that person hope,” Garza says.

The cold weather drives the Free Store’s efforts this week during Corpus Christi's cold snap, but Garza’s journey began in 2021 with something much smaller—a few pairs of shoes. Today, she and her volunteers give out much more, thanks to the generosity of people in the Corpus Christi community.

“There would not be a Free Store without a community like Corpus Christi,” Garza says. “Everything I have in the back of the van is reflective of the community.”

KRIS 6 News’ parent company, Scripps News, recently donated $1,200 to support the cause.

For the volunteers, it’s not just about giving out food—it’s about making a difference in someone’s life.

“I feel like this shouldn’t be an issue. Everyone should have a home—especially in weather like this. We take for granted the things we have,” says Kristine Gutierrez, a volunteer.

Even the youngest volunteer, 10-year-old Idris Gutierrez, gets involved.

“I hope they are blessed every single day. Amen.”

That simple prayer reflects Garza’s own daily mission—bringing hope and kindness to those in need.

“If it’s one o’clock and I see someone shivering, I’m going to wake up and do something about it,” Garza said.

Information on how to donate can be found on the FREE Store's Facebook page.Some of the most needed items are rain gear, work clothes and undergarments.