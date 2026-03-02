Free AutoCheck program helps Coastal Bend drivers improve vehicles, protect air quality

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend drivers can take advantage of a free vehicle screening program aimed at improving air quality and keeping cars running safely and efficiently.

The AutoCheck program, offered through Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, provides voluntary vehicle checks and repair assistance to qualifying participants. The initiative is part of the university’s Pollution Prevention Partnership and is sponsored by the Port of Corpus Christi.

“Corpus Christi has very good air quality, and our program helps keep it that way,” said Trent Thigpen, who has directed the program for the past 10 years.

AutoCheck technicians perform tailpipe emissions testing, inspect gas caps to ensure they are properly sealed and not releasing vapors, check tire pressure and scan onboard diagnostic systems to read check engine light codes.

While the program’s primary mission is reducing air pollution, screenings often identify issues that affect vehicle safety and reliability.

For qualifying emissions-related repairs, the program covers up to $600 in costs.

The program is performed with penalty funds from a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality enforcement action. Repair funding is provided through a Supplemental Environmental Project administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Drivers may schedule an appointment online or drive up to designated AutoCheck events, which are held multiple times each month throughout Nueces County and surrounding areas. Community groups, schools and businesses may also request dedicated events.

According to Thigpen, the program typically screens 400 to 500 vehicles annually. Last year, about $48,000 was spent on repairs for participants at no cost. This year, organizers plan to screen 800 or more vehicles and spend between $50,000 and $60,000 on eligible repairs.

“Our main goal is to prevent air pollution,” Thigpen said. “But the program also improves the safety and reliability of your vehicle.”

More information, including event dates, locations, and eligibility details, is available by clicking here.

