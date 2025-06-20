Former US Congressman Blake Farenthold dies at age 63

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend community is mourning the death of former U.S. Representative for Texas’s 27th congressional district, Blake Farenthold.

According to Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley and two other sources who confirmed the news, Farenthold passed away on Friday, June 20.

Farenthold was elected to Congress in November 2010, winning the seat previously held by long-time Democratic congressman Solomon Ortiz.

He served as District 27 Congressman from 2011 to 2018, a tenure marked by controversy that ended with his resignation on April 6, 2018.

In 2014, Farenthold was sued by a former director of communications who accused him of sexual harassment. Pressure for him to resign mounted in 2017 when it was revealed that Farenthold had used $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle the sexual harassment lawsuit.

In December 2014, staffers brought up more allegations of improper conduct, which led to Farenthold's decision not to seek re-election.

His resignation followed the revelation of his use of taxpayer funds to settle his lawsuit.

Michael Cloud filled Farenthold's District 27 seat in a special election called by Governor Gregg Abbott.