Former Mireles Elementary PTA volunteer asks judge for changes to release conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A judge denied a motion to remove a communications monitoring device from Benjamin Milfelt, a former Mireles Elementary PTA volunteer charged with possession of child pornography, but modified several other conditions of his release.

Milfelt has been free on bond since his arrest in late April. At a court hearing Monday afternoon, his defense attorney asked that some of the conditions of his release be modified.

One condition involves the monitoring of his communications with a device known as Remote Com. Milfelt's attorney argued that the device could be a violation of attorney-client privilege.

A probation officer testified that Remote Com only flagged sexually charged words or pornography.

Judge Inna Klein denied the motion to remove the device.

Klein did modify a travel restriction that had limited Milfelt to Nueces County. She allowed him to travel to Jim Wells County, where he has some property, as long as he notifies his probation officer.

Another condition of Milfelt's release bans him from having any contact with children under the age of 17. His attorney asked to have that modified so Milfelt can visit with his children. Klein said she would allow that only if the child's mother submits a letter saying she does not object to a visit.

Klein also agreed to modify a 9:30 p.m. curfew, but only if the change is work related.

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