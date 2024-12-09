Former mayor and police chief Henry Garrett dies at 84

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Former Corpus Christi Mayor and former Corpus Christi Police Chief Henry Garrett died at 84 after battling illness.

Former City Council member Larry Elizondo posted on social media on Sunday. "We lost one of the good ones. We actually lost one of the great ones. Mayor Henry Garrett was well respected and one who was loved by this entire community. I was fortunate enough to serve on the city council while he was Mayor. He was more than a Mayor to me. He was a great great mentor and friend. I always enjoyed our time together. He always stayed very grounded and never thought of or carried himself as more important than anyone else. He will be greatly missed. Love you, Henry. Rest in peace, my friend."

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo also said, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of former Mayor Henry Garrett, a great man who served the people of Corpus Christi with great pride. Mayor Garrett’s unwavering commitment to our city spanned decades. He was also known as our beloved Police Chief who dedicated his life to keeping us safe. We shared a deep commitment to law enforcement, and I looked to him as a role model for public safety. On behalf of the entire city of Corpus Christi and especially the Corpus Christi Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Our city mourns the loss of a true public servant and leader. We will honor his memory by continuing the work he so passionately pursued. Mayor Henry Garrett, thank you for your service. You will be deeply missed."

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Garrett joined the Corpus Christi Police Department in 1963 as a patrolman and was named police chief in October 1989. Garrett retired from that role in August 1995 and then ran for Mayor in 1997.

Garrett lost to Lloyd Neal, and just two years later, he won an at-large seat on the city council, where he served for 3 terms. He then ran for mayor in 2005 and won and was re-elected in 2007.

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

In 2010, Garrett was honored by the LULAC Council #1's Outstanding Community Leader's banquet.

Buccaneer Commission honored Garrett and named its new headquarters at 1415 N Water St. after him in 2023.

