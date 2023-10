CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buccaneer Commission held a special ceremony on Thursday to pay tribute to a Corpus Christi legend.

The commission dedicated their new headquarters to Henry Garrett. That name is well known here in Corpus Christi. In his long career he served in such roles as Police Chief and Mayor.

The new Henry Garrett Center is located at 1415 North Water St.

