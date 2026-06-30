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Former Duval County assistant county attorney arrested on drug charges in Corpus Christi

Jaime Garza, 72, was pulled over for a traffic violation in downtown Corpus Christi when a trooper suspected drugs were in his truck.
Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
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Jaime Garza, the former assistant county attorney for Duval County, was arrested Friday afternoon on drug charges in downtown Corpus Christi.

On June 26, 2026, at approximately 2:40 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a 2020 Dodge Ram for a traffic violation east of I-37 on Chaparral Street.

During the stop, the trooper suspected drugs were being concealed in the vehicle and requested assistance from a DPS narcotics K-9 unit.

Garza, 72, admitted to having marijuana in the truck. That led the trooper to conduct a probable cause search, which turned up additional controlled substances inside the vehicle.

Garza was arrested and booked into the Nueces County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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