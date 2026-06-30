Former Duval County assistant county attorney arrested on drug charges in Corpus Christi

Jaime Garza, the former assistant county attorney for Duval County, was arrested Friday afternoon on drug charges in downtown Corpus Christi.

On June 26, 2026, at approximately 2:40 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a 2020 Dodge Ram for a traffic violation east of I-37 on Chaparral Street.

During the stop, the trooper suspected drugs were being concealed in the vehicle and requested assistance from a DPS narcotics K-9 unit.

Garza, 72, admitted to having marijuana in the truck. That led the trooper to conduct a probable cause search, which turned up additional controlled substances inside the vehicle.

Garza was arrested and booked into the Nueces County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

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