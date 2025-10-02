Former Corpus Christi Police Officer arrested for indecent assault

A former Corpus Christi police officer has been arrested and charged with indecent assault after an investigation into allegations he inappropriately touched a woman while responding to a domestic violence call.

Eliseo Martinez, 27, resigned from the Corpus Christi Police Department on September 29, 2025, according to court documents. He was arrested the following day and released on $10,000 bond.

THE INCIDENT

According to an affidavit filed by Detective Jamie Wingo, three officers, including Martinez, responded to a disturbance call at The Palms at Blucher Park Apartments on the 200 block of South Tancahua Street on August 17, 2025. Officers arrested a man for assault-family violence.

Suzanne Stevens, KRIS 6 News According to the police report, Officer Eliseo Martinez was responding to a domestic violence call at the Palms at Blucher Park Apartments on Aug. 17 when he inappropriately touched the victim.

The victim told investigators that Martinez offered to escort her to her apartment and then offered to check her for injuries. Once inside, the affidavit states, the victim said Martinez removed his body camera—which made an audible "snap" sound—and set it aside. She told detectives she requested a female officer, but Martinez ignored her request.

The victim alleged that Martinez pulled up her dress, exposing her buttocks, traced her spine with his finger, then grabbed her left buttock and said, "Wow, firm!" according to the affidavit. She said she was wearing only panties under her dress.

After Martinez left, the victim immediately called her son in tears, and he contacted CCPD to file a complaint, according to court documents.

THE INVESTIGATION

Detective Wingo began investigating the case on September 11, 2025. According to the affidavit, Wingo reviewed body camera footage from the call and found that Martinez and Officer J. Frutos had muted their cameras during an elevator conversation.

Despite the muting, Martinez can be heard saying, "Crazy... that's definitely some work right there..." and "That's firm, bro!" according to the affidavit.

When interviewed on September 12, Officer Frutos told the detective that Martinez was commenting about the victim's body, the affidavit states. Frutos told investigators that while cameras were muted, Martinez asked him, Is she cute?" and "Would you?" Frutos admitted he muted his camera because the comments were inappropriate, according to court documents.

The affidavit states that Martinez called Frutos after the incident and said "he had f***ed up" because he didn't have his body camera on when he was with the victim.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex shows Martinez entering the victim's apartment at 11:27 p.m. and exiting four minutes later with his body camera in his left hand, according to the affidavit. The video shows him reattaching the camera to the magnetic mount on his chest.

Also on September 12, Detective Wingo interviewed Officer Orsak, the arresting officer for the original call on Aug. 17. Orsak said he did not instruct any officers to document any injuries to the victim. In fact, he only remembered the victim had a scratch on her wrist.

Suzanne Stevens, KRIS 6 News According to the police report, the apartment complex's surveillance cameras captured Officer Eliseo Martinez leaving the victim's apartment and reattaching his body camera at 11:31 p.m., four minutes after entering her apartment.

MARTINEZ'S STATEMENT

When interviewed by detectives on September 16, Martinez said he offered to walk the victim back to her apartment because she was intoxicated and that she wanted to show him damage caused by her family member, according to the affidavit.

Martinez admitted he did not activate his body camera and failed to document the scene, acknowledging this violated department policy, the affidavit states. He admitted to making the comments in the elevator but denied pulling up the victim's dress or removing his body camera.

When shown the surveillance video of him reattaching his camera, Martinez said he didn't remember doing so, suggesting it may have fallen off accidentally. However, he couldn't explain how, according to court documents. He later stated he either took the camera off or it fell off.

Martinez initially agreed to take a polygraph test but then declined, the affidavit states.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY ACCEPTS CASE

When re-interviewed on September 22, the victim recounted the same details about the assault itself, though the affidavit notes she was "incorrect as to details of what transpired before and after the assault."

The victim initially denied being intoxicated but later admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages and taking medication prior to the incident, according to court documents. The affidavit states the victim was emotional and said that "just because she was intoxicated, the officer did not have the right to violate her in her own residence."

The affidavit concludes: "Due to the officer's previous comments made about the victim in the elevator, detectives believe that the actions were done for sexual gratification."

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office accepted the case on September 24, 2025, according to court documents.

Martinez graduated from the 81st Session of the Corpus Christi Police Academy on January 27, 2023.

