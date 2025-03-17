Former Corpus Christi Detention Officer arrested for theft from inmate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A former Corpus Christi detention officer, Hector Lopez, was arrested last week on charges of violating the civil rights of a person in custody after allegedly stealing cash from an inmate.

According to an arrest affidavit, a man detained at the Corpus Christi City Detention Center reported that $150 in cash he had upon arrest was missing when he was released earlier this month.

Surveillance footage reviewed by the detention center supervisor reportedly showed Lopez removing bills from the man's wallet during intake and concealing them in his shirt.

Lopez had worked as a City Detention Officer for four months before quitting on March 13, according to the affidavit.

The detention center serves as a temporary holding facility for individuals arrested by Corpus Christi Police until they appear before a magistrate.